Building the future of X

Our pace of innovation

As we build the future of X the pace of innovation speaks for itself. If we can achieve this in nine months, just imagine the scope of our ambition in the next year. To all of the teams and partners making it happen everyday, THANK YOU!

To our passionate, growing communities of movie buffs, sports fanatics, tech trailblazers, and the world over -- the future of X belongs to YOU – blaze your glory!



NOVEMBER 2022

11/01 | Legacy verification turned into a subscription model

11/09 | Elon shares a bold vision for X (formerly Twitter)

11/23 | Enhanced performance advertising solutions launch

DECEMBER 2022

12/12 | Relaunch of Blue subscription service

12/12 | Blue subscribers can now upload 10-minute videos

12/12 | Community Notes feature rolled out worldwide

12/18 | Adjacency Controls launch

12/19 | Profile labels expand to include blue, gold and grey check marks

12/19 | Launch of the pilot for Verified Organizations

12/21 | Upgraded user experience for $Cashtags;

12/22 | View counts feature

12/23 | Blue subscribers can now upload 60-minute videos

JANUARY 2023

FEBRUARY 2023

2/01 | Launch of appeals process where anyone can request that we review a suspended account for reinstatement under our new criteria

2/03 | Launch of ad revenue share program for creators

2/08 | Launch of long-form posts for Blue subscribers (4,000 character posts)

2/15 | Expanded ability for advertising cannabis products

2/21 | Launch of notifications for users

MARCH 2023

3/16 | Feature update for users to see the total number of times a post has been bookmarked

3/20 | Use of text messages as two-factor authentication method available for Blue subscribers

3/21 | Adjacency Controls expanded so that up to 2000 handles and keywords can be excluded

3/21 | An independent assessment by Sprinklr finds that the reach of hate speech is lower

3/23 | Blue subscriptions now available globally

3/30 | Global launch of Verified Organizations

3/31 | Algorithm is open-sourced, ushering in a new era of transparency

APRIL 2023

4/28 | Launched creator subscriptions globally

MAY 2023

5/05 | Launch of Voice Memos for Messages (DMs)

5/05 | Beta testing begins for: highlights tab; larger video file support; DM reply UI updates; new drafts/schedule posts UI; post boosting; inline media for long-form posts

5/09 | New Direct Message features launch - DM Replies and Emoji Picker

5/09 | Coming soon announcement of voice and video chat from your handle

5/11 | Early version of encrypted direct messages launches for Blue subscribers

5/18 | Blue subscribers can now upload two-hour-long videos

5/18 | Voice DMs feature now available globally

5/23 | Feature update allowing users to search for Lists on desktop site

5/25 | Launch of faster Playback and picture-in-picture (PiP) playback

JUNE 2023

6/1 | DoubleVerify 3rd party brand safety and suitability measurement expands to include the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand

6/06 | Feature upgrade allowing Blue subscribers up to 1 hour to edit their posts

6/12 | Feature upgrade allowing group Direct Messages to include up to 100 people (up from 50)

6/19 | Long-form posts expands for Blue subscribers (25,000 characters)

6/20 | Feature updates to improve screen mirroring integration

6/28 | Launch of new ‘Highlights’ tab for Blue subscribers, which enables users to showcase their best posts via a new, dedicated feed on their profile

6/30 | Feature upgrade allowing group Direct Messages to include up to 150 people (up from 100)

JULY 2023

