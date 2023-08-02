Building the future of X

Our pace of innovation
As we build the future of X the pace of innovation speaks for itself. If we can achieve this in nine months, just imagine the scope of our ambition in the next year. To all of the teams and partners making it happen everyday, THANK YOU!
To our passionate, growing communities of movie buffs, sports fanatics, tech trailblazers, and the world over -- the future of X belongs to YOU – blaze your glory!
NOVEMBER 2022
- 11/01 | Legacy verification turned into a subscription model
- 11/09 | Elon shares a bold vision for X (formerly Twitter)
- 11/23 | Enhanced performance advertising solutions launch
DECEMBER 2022
- 12/12 | Relaunch of Blue subscription service
- 12/12 | Blue subscribers can now upload 10-minute videos
- 12/12 | Community Notes feature rolled out worldwide
- 12/18 | Adjacency Controls launch
- 12/19 | Profile labels expand to include blue, gold and grey check marks
- 12/19 | Launch of the pilot for Verified Organizations
- 12/21 | Upgraded user experience for $Cashtags;
- 12/22 | View counts feature
- 12/23 | Blue subscribers can now upload 60-minute videos
JANUARY 2023
FEBRUARY 2023
- 2/01 | Launch of appeals process where anyone can request that we review a suspended account for reinstatement under our new criteria
- 2/03 | Launch of ad revenue share program for creators
- 2/08 | Launch of long-form posts for Blue subscribers (4,000 character posts)
- 2/15 | Expanded ability for advertising cannabis products
- 2/21 | Launch of notifications for users
MARCH 2023
APRIL 2023
MAY 2023
- 5/05 | Launch of Voice Memos for Messages (DMs)
- 5/05 | Beta testing begins for: highlights tab; larger video file support; DM reply UI updates; new drafts/schedule posts UI; post boosting; inline media for long-form posts
- 5/09 | New Direct Message features launch - DM Replies and Emoji Picker
- 5/09 | Coming soon announcement of voice and video chat from your handle
- 5/11 | Early version of encrypted direct messages launches for Blue subscribers
- 5/18 | Blue subscribers can now upload two-hour-long videos
- 5/18 | Voice DMs feature now available globally
- 5/23 | Feature update allowing users to search for Lists on desktop site
- 5/25 | Launch of faster Playback and picture-in-picture (PiP) playback
JUNE 2023
- 6/1 | DoubleVerify 3rd party brand safety and suitability measurement expands to include the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand
- 6/06 | Feature upgrade allowing Blue subscribers up to 1 hour to edit their posts
- 6/12 | Feature upgrade allowing group Direct Messages to include up to 100 people (up from 50)
- 6/19 | Long-form posts expands for Blue subscribers (25,000 characters)
- 6/20 | Feature updates to improve screen mirroring integration
- 6/28 | Launch of new ‘Highlights’ tab for Blue subscribers, which enables users to showcase their best posts via a new, dedicated feed on their profile
- 6/30 | Feature upgrade allowing group Direct Messages to include up to 150 people (up from 100)
JULY 2023
